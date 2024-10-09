Taylor Swift has returned to her original nose appearance.

For the first time ever, the MTV European Music Awards are happening this year in Manchester. At the EMA event, Taylor Swift has the best chances of bagging an award, being nominated in seven categories.

Once again, Taylor Swift is leading the nominations for the MTV European Music Awards, happening on November 10 in Manchester. With nominations in categories like Best Video, Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Collaboration, the singer is following her successful release of the eleventh studio album "The Tortured Poets Department" earlier this year.

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift is currently the richest musician in the world. In 2023, she was also nominated for seven awards at the MTV European Music Awards. Initially, the ceremony was supposed to take place in Paris on November 5, 2023, but it had to be cancelled at the last minute due to security concerns following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Back in 2022, the awards were held in Düsseldorf. Taylor Swift was the star of the EMAs there and took home four awards. She also had a shining moment at the Video Music Awards (VMAs) in September 2024 on Long Island, winning seven awards and tying with Beyoncé. Now, both singers share 30 VMAs between them.

So, Taylor Swift could soon be adding some European trophies to her collection. At Manchester, where the EMAs are being held for the first time, Taylor Swift is competing against artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Raye in the 'Best Artist' category. Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Green Day, Liam Gallagher, and The Killers are up for 'Best Rock', while Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj are battling it out in the 'Best Hip-Hop' category.

The MTV European Music Awards, scheduled to take place in Manchester, will include an award ceremony. Taylor Swift, with her nominations in various categories, has the opportunity to expand her trophy collection at this event.

