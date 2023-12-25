Shared place on the music Olympus - Taylor Swift draws level with Elvis Presley

It is the crowning glory of a year in which US superstar Taylor Swift (34) dominated the music and movie charts at will, as well as making countless headlines. According to the US website "Variety ", the musician has now broken a record that none other than Elvis Presley (1935-1977) was previously able to claim for himself. Swift has therefore drawn level with the King of Rock 'n' Roll and can now look back on the most weeks as a solo artist at the top of the Billboard charts.

She achieved this thanks to her album reissue "1989 (Taylor's Version)", which reclaimed the place at the top of the charts from Nicki Minaj (41) and her "Pink Friday 2". According to the report, this is Swift' s 67th week at the top of the Billboard charts. According to "Variety", it is highly likely that Swift will follow this up with week 68 at the end of the year and thus hold the record alone.

A long way to the Beatles

But even if she doesn't manage to break the record next week - at just 34 years old and with the incredible hype surrounding her, she is likely to spend many more weeks on the US chart throne. However, in order to be crowned the sole queen across all categories, she would still have to pass four world-famous mushroom heads...

Because there is a world of difference between the most number one weeks in the US album charts for a solo artist compared to a band. Swift would have to double her already impressive performance to keep up with the Beatles. According to "Variety", the four Liverpool natives John Lennon (1940-1980), Paul McCartney (81), Ringo Starr (83) and George Harrison (1943-2001) have spent an incredible 132 weeks at the top of the US music charts.

Source: www.stern.de