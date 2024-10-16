Taylor Swift delights supporters through a unique statement.

For approximately two years now, Taylor Swift's been on a global concert journey, belting out her latest tunes. As her "Eras Tour" draws close to its finish line in Miami, she drops a bombshell announcement. Right before the tour's final 18 shows—ending December 8 in Vancouver, Canada—she teases her fans on Instagram about an exciting new addition.

The countdown to the "Eras Tour" wrap-up has just became even more exciting with Taylor Swift revealing a special treat for her almost 300 million social media followers. The tour is turning into a book! With more than 250 pages and over 500 pictures, this keepsake is a must-have for any Swiftie.

Excitedly taking to Instagram, Swift shared "This tour has been an amazing experience, and I wanted to preserve these memories in a special way." She's thrilled to announce the "Official Eras Tour Book," packed with her personal stories, unseen backstage photos, and the magical moments you've created every night.

The book will hit US stores on November 29. The international release date will be announced soon. As per US media reports, the book will retail at $40 in the US, equivalent to €37. Fans have already started raving in the comments section, expressing their eagerness to hold the book in their hands.

But Swift didn't stop there in her Instagram post. She dropped another bombshell, announcing the release of her double album "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on CD and vinyl in the US on the same day. The album boasts 35 music tracks, four bonus acoustic versions, and a poster of the artist.

Starting on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, the "Eras Tour" has traversed the globe, covering just shy of 150 concerts. During her 100th performance in Liverpool, UK, Swift declared, "This is definitely a challenging yet one of the most joyful, rewarding, and wonderful things that has ever happened in my life."

