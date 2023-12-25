Taylor Swift breaks Elvis record

2023 is her year: Taylor Swift is the most streamed act on Spotify, her concert film is a blockbuster in cinemas and her Eras tour is raking in billions. The whole world seems to be in Swift fever. So it's hardly surprising that the US singer has now broken another record.

It is the crowning glory of a year in which US superstar Taylor Swift has dominated the music and cinema charts at will, as well as making countless headlines. Just in time for Christmas, the 34-year-old musician has now broken a record previously held by none other than Elvis Presley (1935-1977), according to the US website "Variety". Swift has therefore drawn level with the King of Rock 'n' Roll and can now look back on the most weeks as a solo artist at the top of the Billboard charts.

She achieved this thanks to her album reissue "1989 (Taylor's Version)", which reclaimed its place in the charts from Nicki Minaj and her "Pink Friday 2". According to the report, this is Swift's 67th week at the top of the Billboard charts. According to "Variety", it is highly likely that Swift will follow this up with week 68 at the end of the year and thus hold the record alone.

A long way to the Beatles

But even if she doesn't manage to break the record next week - at just 34 years old and with the incredible hype surrounding her, she is likely to spend many more weeks on the US chart throne. However, in order to be crowned the sole queen across all categories, she would still have to pass four world-famous mushroom heads.

After all, there is a world of difference between a solo artist having the most number one weeks in the US album charts compared to a band. Swift would have to double her already impressive performance to keep up with the Beatles. According to "Variety", the four Liverpool natives John Lennon (1940-1980), Paul McCartney (81), Ringo Starr (83) and George Harrison (1943-2001) have spent an incredible 132 weeks at the top of the US music charts.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de