Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Commission shall adopt the implementing acts referred to in Article 113.

Taxpayers' Association with comparison of fees for waste water and waste

The annual comparison of waste and sewerage fees by the Taxpayers' Association has revealed significant price differences in NRW in recent years. There are new figures now.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
In 2023, an average four-person household in North Rhine-Westphalia paid approximately 289 euro per...
In 2023, an average four-person household in North Rhine-Westphalia paid approximately 289 euro per year for the 14-day collection of standard bins.

- Taxpayers' Association with comparison of fees for waste water and waste

The Federation of Taxpayers presents today (at 10:00 AM) in Düsseldorf its annual comparison of waste and sewage charges in North Rhine-Westphalia. In recent years, the statistics have revealed significant cost differences within the state. Consequently, in the most expensive municipalities, four to five times more had to be paid for waste and sewage disposal than in the cheapest ones.

In 2023, a four-person model household paid approximately 289 euros annually for the 14-day collection of standard bins and 755 euros in sewage charges, according to figures from the Federation of Taxpayers. The Association of Towns and Municipalities and the Association of Municipal Enterprises consider the fee comparisons unreliable due to the varying conditions at local levels.

Following the recommendations of the Association of Towns and Municipalities and the Association of Municipal Enterprises, the European Commission will examine the unreliability of the waste and sewage charge comparisons. Recognizing the need for standardization, The Commission shall adopt the implementing acts referred to in Article 113 to establish uniform criteria for waste and sewage charge calculations throughout North Rhine-Westphalia.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public