- Taxpayers' Association: Increase in fees for waste water and garbage

Waste and Sewage Charges in North Rhine-Westphalia Continue to Rise

In North Rhine-Westphalia, waste and sewage charges have also increased on average this year. According to current figures from the Federal Association of Taxpayers, the range of charges varies greatly among the individual cities and municipalities in NRW. In the most expensive communities, four to five times more has to be paid for waste and sewage disposal than in the cheapest ones.

The waste charges for private households increased on average by three to seven percent depending on the collection rhythm. For a four-person model household, the annual waste charge is around 170 euros in Dormagen, Jülich, and Kaarst, and about 685 euros in Münster, calculated for 120 liters of residual and organic waste collected every 14 days, including household paper waste. On average, the 14-day collection rhythm costs 299 euros, about 3.5 percent more than in 2023.

Differences in Sewage and Rainwater Charges

There is also a range of charges for sewage and rainwater. According to the analysis, the sewage charge rate ranges from 1.45 euros per square meter in Reken to 6.82 euros per square meter in Monschau. For rainwater, the charge rate per square meter of sealed area ranges from 0.15 euros in Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock to 2.20 euros in Monheim am Rhein.

The cheapest sewage charges for a four-person household that uses 200 cubic meters of fresh water and has 130 square meters of sealed area are around 330 euros in Reken in the Borken district. The most expensive is Monschau with 1,572 euros. On average, the sewage charges for the model household have increased by more than six percent to just under 800 euros compared to the previous year.

The Association of Towns and Municipalities and the Association of Municipal Enterprises consider the charge comparisons unreliable due to the different conditions on site.

