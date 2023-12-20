NDR - "Tatort": Kasumba drops out - Furtwängler in Hanover

Actress Florence Kasumba (47) is leaving the Göttingen "Tatort" crime series. This was announced by Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR ) on Wednesday in Hamburg. "My role as Anaïs Schmitz was an interesting challenge for me and I really enjoyed developing and playing the character," said Kasumba in retrospect, according to the press release. "Tatort" detective Charlotte Lindholm - played by Maria Furtwängler (57) - will once again be investigating throughout Lower Saxony from Hanover in the future after six assignments in the southern Lower Saxony city.

In the crime series, Lindholm, who according to the script actually works for the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Hanover, was transferred to Göttingen. There she met Kasumba's character Anaïs Schmitz, among others, as a co-investigator. This time is now over. This also marks the end of the remaining Göttingen "Tatort" team (including Daniel Donskoy and Luc Feit). Schmitz and Lindholm will investigate together for the last time in the case "Geisterfahrt", which will be broadcast on February 11 (8.15 p.m.) on Ersten.

"Saying goodbye to Göttingen is not easy, working with Florence Kasumba and the team meant a lot to me," said Maria Furtwängler. Charlotte Lindholm remains a restless investigator who doesn't stay in one place for long.

Kasumba, who has also appeared in films in the Marvel superhero series, will also be seen once again alongside Federal Police Commissioner Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) in a North German"Tatort", according to NDR. The broadcast is planned for the year after next.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de