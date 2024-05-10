Target reduces sales of Pride-related items due to conservative criticism.

In 2022, Target plans to sell pride-related "adult apparel" and home products in only certain stores based on past annual sales, marking a major shift from the company's practice of selling these items in all US locations for the past 10 years. Approximately 50% of Target's 2,000 stores will feature the pride collection, and it will also be available online. A company representative told CNN that Target remains dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community during Pride Month, mentioning various internal programs and participation in Pride events throughout the country, including in their hometown of Minneapolis. The spokesperson added, "We're committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which aligns with our overall culture of care for our 400,000+ employees."

According to Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData, the decision to sell pride items in only half of Target's stores is a "sensible approach," but he cautioned that it could lead to accusations of Target not fully embracing Pride. Saunders remarked, "Target unfortunately finds itself in the middle of the culture wars and can't seem to win regardless of what they do."

Following last year's contentious controversy over Target's pride merchandise, the company removed the items from some stores due to being the target of an anti-LGBTQ campaign. Their employees faced harassment in person and online, and in some cases, assailants even dismantled pride merchandise displays on Target's premises. Republican politicians, conservative media outlets, and influential right-wing activists slammed Target over a women's swimsuit featuring a "tuck-friendly" design that allows users to conceal their male genitalia. A rumor on social media claimed the suit was being sold to children, which was untrue. These events, combined with reduced demand for leisure items, resulted in Target's quarterly sales suffering for the first time in six years during the period when they sold items related to pride. An executive from Target mentioned during the earnings call that the response to the Pride products was "strong" and saw it as a reason to reevaluate and adjust their strategies.

Source: edition.cnn.com