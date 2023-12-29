Skip to content
Tanker wedged: Main reopened for shipping traffic

After a tanker became wedged on the River Main near Wiesbaden, the river has now been reopened to shipping traffic. A spokesman for the Wiesbaden water police said on Friday morning. According to the police, the tanker loaded with methanol got stuck at the Kostheim lock on Wednesday evening....

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

After a tanker became wedged on the River Main near Wiesbaden, the river has now been reopened to shipping traffic. A spokesman for the Wiesbaden water police said on Friday morning. According to the police, the tanker loaded with methanol got stuck at the Kostheim lock on Wednesday evening. Because the lock itself had been closed due to high water, the ship had previously sailed slowly over its weir. The current had caused the tanker to cross.

The weir was then lowered to slow down the current. The ship was able to reverse out again with minor damage, said a police spokeswoman. The methanol on board had not escaped. The Main was finally reopened to shipping on Thursday afternoon. The police did not initially provide any information on the amount of material damage. However, it was manageable, said the police spokesperson.

Source: www.stern.de

