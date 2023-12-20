Skip to content
Tanker overturned: A44 closed in the direction of Kassel

An overturned tanker caused a closure on the Autobahn 44 on Wednesday morning, affecting the section between the Soest and Soest-Ost exits in the direction of Kassel, according to a police spokesperson. The closure is expected to last until midday. It is not yet clear why the vehicle overturned.

A warning light stands at a cordoned-off area on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
