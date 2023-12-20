Traffic obstruction - Tanker overturned: A44 closed in the direction of Kassel
An overturned tanker caused a closure on the Autobahn 44 on Wednesday morning, affecting the section between the Soest and Soest-Ost exits in the direction of Kassel, according to a police spokesperson. The closure is expected to last until midday. It is not yet clear why the vehicle overturned.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de