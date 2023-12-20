Skip to content
Tanker overturned - A44 closed in the direction of Kassel

Traffic obstruction - Tanker overturned - A44 closed in the direction of Kassel

The recovery of an overturned tanker truck slowed down traffic on the A44 on Wednesday. The stretch between the Soest and Soest-Ost exits in the direction of Kassel remained completely closed until midday. From 13.37 onwards, the traffic, which had backed up for several kilometers in the meantime, was diverted past the accident site on one lane.

The driver had left the road to the right for unknown reasons on Wednesday night. The tanker loaded with fuel tipped to one side. The fuel was pumped out, according to a police spokesperson. Further recovery work is expected to continue into the afternoon.

