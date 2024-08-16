- Tango, tears, temperament, the royal soap called Máxima

Steifer Hollander Meets Fiery Argentine: She Laughs at Him for Not Dancing. He Snaps at Her for Taking Photos. The Start of a Love Story - Like a Dime Novel. But That's How It Must Have Been When Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander Met Máxima Zorreguieta in Spanish Sevilla in 1999. The Spark Ignited. The Rest is History. The Couple Married in 2002, Had Three Daughters. Since 2013, Willem-Alexander Has Been King.

It Was Only a Matter of Time Before This Story Became a Series. In the Netherlands, "Máxima" Was a Big Hit, Breaking Viewership Records. Starting August 17th, It Will Be Available to Stream on RTL+.

It's One of the Most Expensive Series on Dutch Streaming Service Videoland, Filmed at Original Locations in Argentina, Spain, New York, and the Netherlands - With an Ensemble Cast. Argentine Actress Delfina Chaves Plays Máxima, Dutch Actor Martijn Lakemeier is Willem-Alexander. The Crown Prince's Father, German Prince Claus, is Played by German Actor Sebastian Koch ("The Lives of Others").

Drama-ized and Thickened Reality

"Máxima" Tells the Story of the Young Argentinean Until Her Engagement in 2001 to Willem-Alexander. Based on the Bestselling Biography by Dutch Author Marcia Luyten, It Drama-izes and Thickens True Events, Much Like Netflix's Hit "The Crown". But the True Story is Intense Enough. The Couple Had to Overcome Significant Obstacles.

It's Not Just a Story of a Prince and a Common Girl. It's Also About a Young Woman Starting Her Career at a Bank in New York, Who Must Give It Up to Become Only a Wife, in an Unknown Cold, Wet Country by the North Sea.

But the Biggest Hurdle is the Bride's Father. Jorge Zorreguieta Was a State Secretary During Argentina's Military Dictatorship in the 1970s and 80s, Making Him an Accomplice to a Murderous Regime. There Was Great Outrage Among Dutch Citizens and Politicians. Should the Future Head of State Tie Themselves to Such a Man?

Royal Soap, History Lesson, and Political Drama

The Series Also Explores the Question: Throne or Love? Many Flashbacks Show Máxima's Childhood and Youth in Argentina, Where She Was Her Father's Favorite and Stood by Him.

"Máxima" Is Not Just a Royal Soap, But Also a History Lesson and Political Drama - With a Healthy Dose of Sex. Some Dutch Viewers Were Shocked by the Royal Bedroom Scenes, Comparing It to Watching Their Parents Have Sex.

The Series Has Already Been Sold to 25 Countries, and That's No Surprise. Fashion Queen Máxima's Radiant Laughter Has Made Her Popular Not Just in the Netherlands. Production for the Second Season Begins This Fall.

Despite the controversy surrounding Máxima's father's past as a state secretary during Argentina's military dictatorship, the monarchy remained undeterred, and Willem-Alexander went ahead with the wedding in 2002.

The series "Máxima" not only delves into the romantic tale of the Dutch crown prince and his Argentine love but also offers a nuanced exploration of the monarchy's role in navigating such political turbulence.

