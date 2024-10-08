Tampa's Mayor issues stern warning: "Remaining here means facing certain death."

Florida inhabitants are getting ready for Hurricane "Milton". Governor Ron DeSantis guarantees "no fuel scarcity", while Tampa's mayor predicts certain demise if evacuation isn't executed.

Despite lengthy queues at filling stations, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis guarantees adequate fuel for all residents to evacuate from Hurricane "Milton". "There is no fuel scarcity," he asserted on Tuesday morning.

Residents in areas anticipated to be in "Milton's" path don't need to drive hundreds of kilometers, DeSantis said. Typically, a shorter distance is sufficient for evacuation. All residents in the Tampa Bay area and trailer park dwellers in the vicinity are recommended to evacuate by Tuesday evening. In certain areas, road shoulders have been made available for traffic. DeSantis mentioned over 200 hospitals and healthcare facilities have been evacuated, with 36 shelters opened.

"Milton" currently is a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 230 kilometers per hour, heading towards Florida and expected to make landfall on Wednesday. Tampa Bay, with its 3.3 million residents, could be directly hit by a major hurricane for the first time since 1921.

"I can assert unequivocally: If you decide to stay in an evacuation zone, you will perish," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on CNN.

"Milton's" threat is "literally apocalyptic"

Although the storm is not expected to make landfall in Mexico, the Mexican hurricane center warns of "devastating waves" along parts of the coast. "Flood-like downpours", strong wind gusts, and lightning are also expected, according to the Mexican weather service Conagua. In a video message on the platform X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged residents of the peninsula in low-lying areas to seek shelter.

Just over a week and a half ago, Hurricane "Helene" hit Florida, causing severe flooding and destruction. Over 200 people in six states perished, according to media reports. "Helene" was a wake-up call, said Castor on CNN. However, the potential threat from Hurricane "Milton" is "literally apocalyptic".

