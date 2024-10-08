Tampa's mayor issues stark warning: "Remaining in this situation implies certain death."

Florida residents are gearing up for Hurricane "Milton", with Governor Ron DeSantis assuring no fuel scarcity for evacuation. "No fuel shortage" was his declaration on Tuesday morning.

DeSantis recommends those in the hurricane's predicted path to not drive long distances for evacuation, as shorter journeys often suffice. Residents of Tampa Bay's metropolitan area and mobile home dwellers in the region were instructed to find safety by Tuesday evening. Some areas have even opened up their shoulders as added lanes for traffic congestion. DeSantis shared that over 200 hospitals and other healthcare facilities have been vacated, with 36 shelters made available.

"Milton" currently clasps Category 4 status, with winds of 230 kilometers per hour, heading towards Florida, expected to strike land on Wednesday. If Tampa Bay's 3.3 million residents get struck directly, it will be their first major hurricane encounter since 1921.

Without mincing words, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor commented to CNN, "If you insist on sticking around in an evacuation zone, you're courting your own demise."

"Milton" poses a "genuinely apocalyptic" threat

Though the storm won't likely land in Mexico, the Mexican hurricane center cautioned of "devastating waves" along certain coastal portions. Moreover, "flood-like downpours", strong winds, and lightning are expected to hit, as per the Mexican weather service Conagua. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged peninsular residents in low-lying areas to seek shelter at X-platform.

Only recently, about two weeks ago, Hurricane "Helene" struck Florida, resulting in disastrous flooding and considerable destruction. Media reports indicated that over 200 individuals from six states lost their lives due to "Helene". "Helene" served as a reminder for Castor on CNN, but the potential danger from Hurricane "Milton" is considered "genuinely apocalyptic".

