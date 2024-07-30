Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe visa

Taliban no longer accept visas issued in Germany

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Taliban no longer accepts visas issued in Germany
Taliban no longer accepts visas issued in Germany

Taliban no longer accept visas issued in Germany

The Taliban have announced that they will no longer accept passports or visas issued by the Afghan embassy in Germany and numerous other Western countries. The Islamist-led foreign ministry in Kabul announced this on the online platform X. This new rule also applies to other documents.

This affects not only the Afghan embassy in Berlin and the general consulate in Bonn, but also representations in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, and other countries within and outside Europe. The foreign ministry has advised Afghan citizens abroad and foreigners to use consular services elsewhere.

The decision is justified by the ministry as being due to actions of the embassies that are "arbitrary" and "uncoordinated". However, this new rule is likely seen as an attempt to regain control over the diplomatic missions operating abroad.

No country has officially recognized the Taliban government so far. In some countries like China, Russia, Pakistan, or Iran, Taliban ambassadors have started their work. In other countries, embassies linked to the old, Western-backed government are still operating. The Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

This means that Afghan citizens needing visas now have to apply from different embassies outside Germany and the mentioned Western countries. Due to the new rule, the validity of ['The visa'] issued by these embassies is no longer recognized by the Taliban.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest