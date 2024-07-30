Taliban no longer accepts visas issued in Germany

Taliban no longer accept visas issued in Germany

The Taliban have announced that they will no longer accept passports or visas issued by the Afghan embassy in Germany and numerous other Western countries. The Islamist-led foreign ministry in Kabul announced this on the online platform X. This new rule also applies to other documents.

This affects not only the Afghan embassy in Berlin and the general consulate in Bonn, but also representations in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, and other countries within and outside Europe. The foreign ministry has advised Afghan citizens abroad and foreigners to use consular services elsewhere.

The decision is justified by the ministry as being due to actions of the embassies that are "arbitrary" and "uncoordinated". However, this new rule is likely seen as an attempt to regain control over the diplomatic missions operating abroad.

No country has officially recognized the Taliban government so far. In some countries like China, Russia, Pakistan, or Iran, Taliban ambassadors have started their work. In other countries, embassies linked to the old, Western-backed government are still operating. The Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

This means that Afghan citizens needing visas now have to apply from different embassies outside Germany and the mentioned Western countries. Due to the new rule, the validity of ['The visa'] issued by these embassies is no longer recognized by the Taliban.

