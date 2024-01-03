Skip to content
Frankfurt's Carlotta Wamser plays the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Transfer - Talented striker Carlotta Wamser moves from Frankfurt to Cologne

Striker Carlotta Wamser will be loaned out by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1. FC Köln until the summer. This was announced by the two Bundesliga clubs on Wednesday. The 20-year-old was part of the national team's provisional squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last summer, but then had to leave the training camp in Herzogenaurach injured. The 2019 European U17 champion has not been a regular in Frankfurt recently. She scored three goals in 35 competitive matches for Eintracht.

