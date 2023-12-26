Women's soccer - Taking stock after the kissing scandal: can "make ourselves heard"

According to world-class footballers Pernille Harder (31) and Magdalena Eriksson (30) from FC Bayern Munich, the kissing scandal at the World Cup has ultimately driven positive change in women's soccer. "I always try to see things in a positive light, even in a situation like this. Things have actually changed for the better for the Spanish national team since then. They started a fight against their federation almost a year ago to change the culture towards more safety and respect. They have now achieved that. I don't know if they would have succeeded without this attack," Eriksson told the German Press Agency in an interview.

Her team colleague and partner Harder said: "The fact that the change has taken place shows how far we have come in society, how we are moving in the right direction. We do something when something unacceptable happens. The Spanish players have fought for their cause, which has been recognized worldwide, and brought about change."

National player Jennifer Hermoso was kissed on the mouth by then federation president Luis Rubiales at the award ceremony following Spain's World Cup triumph in August. Rubiales claims that the kiss with Hermoso was consensual, but she denies it. The long-serving official was subsequently banned for three years by the world governing body.

"A kiss like the one at this year's World Cup might not have been a big deal ten years ago because the times were different then and the team might not have felt they were in a position to openly address and criticize such a repulsive act," said Eriksson. "That kiss may have felt like a big step backwards for women's soccer at the time, but everything that happened afterwards shows that we are becoming more and more confident and can really make our voices heard if we want to."

News FC Bayern squad FC Bayern match schedule Info on the signing of Harder/Eriksson

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de