Taking concerns about savings among farmers seriously

According to Rhineland-Palatinate's Minister President Malu Dreyer, the traffic light government in Berlin should take concerns about the announced savings on tax breaks for farmers seriously. "Farmers cannot simply switch to e-tractors with their heavy machinery," Dreyer told the German Press Agency in Mainz. "Rhineland-Palatinate is a strong agricultural and wine-growing state. This must also be taken seriously in Berlin," emphasized the SPD politician. "In this respect, the signal from the federal level that this issue is being looked at again is the right one."

Last Wednesday, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz(SPD), Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) agreed on how to plug the billions of euros in gaps following a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court. Part of the cutback plans is the planned end to tax concessions for farmers. In future, vehicles used in agriculture and forestry are to be subject to vehicle tax and the tax concessions for agricultural diesel are to be abolished.

After the ruling in mid-November, the federal government did not have much time to draw up a comprehensive new budget and save 17 billion euros. This was a mammoth task, said Dreyer. "However, the Berlin government must not be closed to justified objections. And we must also be in a position to address them."

"I remember the federal government 's extensive relief packages this year," said Dreyer. "For 2024, the traffic light government has launched further tax relief measures." She mentioned the Inflation Compensation Act and the increases in the minimum wage, housing benefit and child benefit, as well as the increase in the Citizen's Income due in 2024. Dreyer called for compromises. "It may also be that such a package contains measures that are perhaps simply too strong in terms of their impact, so that the federal government simply has to look again to see whether it is possible to make adjustments in some areas," she said. "The traffic light system must find ways to save money on a major project, while at the same time keeping it fair and bearable for those affected."

