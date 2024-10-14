Taiwan decries Chinese military exercises surrounding the isle as unwarranted provocation.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command declared on Monday that it is executing exercises in the Taiwan Strait and encircling Taiwan. These exercises involve joint operations from the army, navy, air force, and rocket force.

China's military maneuvers near Taiwan have become more frequent in recent years, usually coinciding with events that provoke Beijing.

In August 2022, China initiated a week of military drills as a reaction to a visit by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island.

Previous drills in May were conducted following the inauguration of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing denounced as a "separatist danger." The current exercises are known as Joint Sword-2024B, suggesting they represent a follow-up to the exercises five months prior.

Just before the drills, the Eastern Theater Command posted a propaganda video titled "Prepared for Battle" on its social media platforms. The 60-second video showcases fighter jets, warships, amphibious assault vessels, and mobile missile launchers. The text accompanying the video states that the command is "ready for battle at all times and can fight anytime."

Taiwan's Defense Ministry strongly condemned the drills as an "unreasonable provocation" by China and stated that it has deployed its own forces in response.

A statement from Taiwan's presidential office urged China to cease military provocations that jeopardize regional peace and stability and threaten Taiwan's democracy and freedom.

Over the weekend, it was reported that China's aircraft carrier Liaoning had entered waters near the strategic Bashi Channel south of Taiwan, separating the island from the Philippines. This was expected to result in the carrier heading toward the western Pacific Ocean.

The drills took place after Taiwan President Lai delivered a speech on Taiwan's National Day, stating that the island "is not subordinate" to China and that Beijing "does not have the right to represent Taiwan."

Lai has long faced Beijing's wrath for advocating for Taiwan's sovereignty and rejecting the Chinese Communist Party's claims over the island.

Despite never controlling Taiwan, China's Communist Party has pledged to "reunify" with the self-governing democracy, even if necessary by force. However, many people on the island identify as distinctly Taiwanese and do not wish to be part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Successive Chinese leaders have promised to one day regain control of Taiwan. Although Xi Jinping, China's most aggressive leader in decades, has intensified rhetoric and aggression against the democratic island, stoking tensions across the strait and raising concerns of a military conflict.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it initiated the Monday exercises by approaching Taiwan Island from various directions with ships and aircraft.

The drills focused on sea-air combat readiness patrol, blockades on key ports and areas, assaults on maritime and ground targets, and joint seized control of superiority, in line with a statement from the PLA's Eastern Command.

The PLA did not disclose whether the drills included live fire exercises, and as of yet, China has not launched any missiles. Previous drills in 2022 did include missile launches.

A map released by the command demonstrates drills taking place in nine locations surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands closer to mainland China.

The drills also included China's Coast Guard, patrolling areas around Taiwan and its outlying islands, Matsu, and Dongyin, situated near China's southeastern coast.

Between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time on Monday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry identified 25 Chinese aircraft, including 16 that breached the Median Line, an informal boundary in the Taiwan Strait that Beijing does not acknowledge, but traditionally had respected.

A total of 11 Chinese warships, along with additional Coast Guard vessels, were detected nearby the Taiwan Strait according to the ministry.

The United States expressed concern over the military exercises, labeling them a "dangerous response" to a regular annual speech that "unjustly escalates tensions."

"We urge China to exercise caution and refrain from further actions that could exacerbate peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and across the broader region," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement.

These military drills by China in the Taiwan Strait are not limited to its territorial waters, as they also involve activities in adjacent regions of the world, such as the western Pacific Ocean.

China's military actions in Asia, including its exercises near Taiwan, have raised concerns not just within the region, but also in other parts of the world, particularly in relation to maintaining global peace and stability.

