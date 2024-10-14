Taiwan apprehends suspected Chinese intruder

In the midst of substantial Chinese military operations close to Taiwan, the Taiwanese Coast Guard apprehended a Chinese citizen on an island controlled by Taipei. The Coast Guard mentioned that there's a possibility that this incident has connections to the military operations and could be regarded as intruding into the grey zone.

Utilizing a term that signifies hostile actions that don't amount to acts of war directly, the Coast Guard stated this. The Chinese national was smuggled onto the Menghu island, part of the Kinmen Islands belonging to Taiwan, employing an unauthorized rubber dinghy. Situated merely a few kilometers away from the major Chinese seaport city of Xiamen, Menghu is located.

Snapshots provided by the Taiwanese Coast Guard demonstrated the man being escorted to a ship. The detainee and his craft were taken to Kinmen, as the Coast Guard revealed. The Coast Guard has ramped up its surveillance, keeping an eye on vital locales and checking sea targets in real-time.

China Introduces Large-Scale Military Operation

Due to the extensive Chinese military maneuvers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese president had a meeting with top security agency officials. Currently, China is carrying out an extensive military exercise surrounding Taiwan. The drill, dubbed "Joint Sword-2024B," aims to test "joint operational capabilities," according to China's Ministry of Defense.

As reported by the Chinese state broadcasting service CCTV, "fighter jets, bombers, and various modern combat aircraft" were seen flying above the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, several destroyers and frigates took part in the exercise. This marks the fourth massive Chinese military exercise around Taiwan in the past two years. Meanwhile, the Chinese Coast Guard dispatched four squadrons for "inspections."

In response to China's ongoing "Joint Sword-2024B" exercise, which involves large-scale military operations near Taiwan, international concerns about potential escalation have surfaced. China's actions have raised questions about Taiwan's security, with the island nation maintaining its stance of being a self-governing democracy separate from mainland China.

Read also: