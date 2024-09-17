Tagovailoa rescinds several matchups and seeks expertise from a neurological specialist

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taking a break from the Miami Dolphins' NFL lineup due to a third concussion in two years. As reported by American news sources, the team placed Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list, which means he'll be sidelined for at least four matches. Skylar Thompson, therefore, is set to step up as the replacement for the star player.

Tagovailoa brushed shoulders with his competition in a routine game scenario on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. Afterward, his hands started to seize up, prompting extended medical attention on the field. Despite this, he managed to leave the field autonomously. This latest concussion is Tagovailoa's third diagnosed instance in only two years, with his college days also seeing an earlier concussion.

Fuelled by his determination to carry on in professional football, Tagovailoa's career prospects have sparked debate. Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders' coach and former pro, recently advised Tagovailoa to hang up his cleats, commenting, "It's not worth it." Several other experts shared similar sentiments. Just prior to the Dolphins' recent move, ESPN reported that Tagovailoa would seek insights from a neurologist during the week.

With Tagovailoa out of action, Skylar Thompson will lead the Dolphins for their forthcoming games against the Seattle Seahawks, the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots, and finally the Indianapolis Colts after a brief break. Miami also recently signed Tyler Huntley as another quarterback: a backup option in the absence of the team's top performer.

