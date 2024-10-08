Tadej Pogacar triumphantly marks his solo voyage, prominent figures abandon in fury

Unstoppable Force: Wearing the World Champion's rainbow jersey, Tadej Pogacar leaves competitors in dust at Giro dell'Emilia, creating an enormous lead. His power seems endless: In 2024, he clinched victories in 23 out of 56 race days.

The cycling world was once again in awe, as Tadej Pogacar produced another heroic performance. "With the rainbow jersey, I felt the pressure to deliver something extraordinary," Pogacar said, grinning after swapping his soaked World Champion jersey for a fresh, dry one. But Pogacar didn't let the Giro dell'Emilia victory in Northern Italy, just six days after his Zurich World Championship conquest, go without a fitting celebration.

The 26-year-old cycled to victory in the pouring rain, maintaining almost a two-minute lead, like he was cruising. Another solo stint demonstrating his immense power, leaving spectators either in awe, shaking their heads, or pulling their hair out - regardless of whether they were fans, skeptics, or rivals. "Tadej Pogacar, always Tadej Pogacar," read the "Gazzetta dello Sport," but the sentiment didn't fully capture his dominance: Pogacar surpasses his rivals like never before in cycling history, not even in the era of cycling legend Eddy Merckx. "There's no denying he's superior. It's clear," Merckx admitted.

On Saturday, Pogacar secured the win following a 38-kilometer solo ride. At the World Championships, it was 51 kilometers, at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, it was 37, and at Strade Bianche, it even reached an astounding 82 kilometers. "Pogi" doesn't let rivalry affect his strategy - when he attacks, he attacks alone. The competition for the 107th Giro dell'Emilia was hand-picked, featuring the likes of Mountain Bike Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, who finished second in the sprint, and 1:54 minutes behind Pogacar. Star racers Primoz Roglic and double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel were among those who surrendered out of frustration. Evenepoel's entire team bailed out early, with only 53 of 167 participants completing the race. Facing a phenomenon isn't appealing to most.

"I felt good all week," Pogacar said casually. He wanted to save his legs for the final lap, but the competition forced him to react. And when he did, his competitors couldn't keep up. On the San Luca climb, famous for the second Tour stage this year, Pogacar attacked, leaving his competitors panting. US pro Matteo Jorgenson struggled to keep up, while Rookie Florian Lipowitz endured second place for a long time, with the promise of a second German podium finish since Jan Ullrich's 2001 victory. But in the end, Lipowitz was left exhausted.

Pogacar's power, however, seems insatiable: In 2024, he won 23 out of 56 race days, triumphing in three out of three stage races and five out of seven one-day races. This isn't even the best cycling season in history yet: On Tuesday, Pogacar will compete in the small classic Tre Valli Varesine, and on Saturday, he has a good chance of winning Lombardia for the fourth time in a row, just like Fausto Coppi did decades ago. "I'm looking forward to it," Pogacar said confidently. His rivals might not feel the same way.

The cycling world continues to be captivated by Tadej Pogacar's remarkable performances, with his latest victory at Giro dell'Emilia adding to his impressive record. Despite the pressure of wearing the World Champion's jersey, Pogacar's love for sports and competitive spirit shone through, as he demonstrated once again why he's considered one of the best in the sport.

Read also: