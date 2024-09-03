Syrian groups backing Turkey liberate AFP reporters.

A news reporter affiliated with AFP and various other media outlets, who was apprehended by pro-Turkish factions in Syria, has been freed. This was disclosed by Bakr al-Kassem himself. "I'm now out and in good health. I'm back with my family," stated the 28-year-old Syrian. He intends to get back to his journalistic duties as soon as possible.

Al-Kassem was captured on August 26 in a part governed by pro-Turkish rebels approximately 30 kilometers from the Turkish border. Accompanying him was his spouse, also a journalist. Initially, she was arrested, but she was subsequently released. She then reported that their residence had been ransacked and her husband's equipment confiscated.

Al-Kassem has been employed by AFP since 2018, covering both the Syrian armed conflict and the disastrous earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February 2023. The journalist sadly lost 17 family members in the earthquake. He also contributed to the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu and local Syrian media outlets.

Turkey has stationed troops in northern Syria since 2020 and, with the help of Syrian auxiliary forces, controls two considerable regions close to the Turkish border.

The release of the journalist was heavily discussed among international forces, advocating for his safe return. After regaining his freedom, Al-Kassem expressed his intention to scrutinize the actions of the pro-Turkish forces in Syria.

Read also: