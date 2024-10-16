Sydney Sweeney has been deeply engrossed in preparation for her upcoming role, which she describes as unlike anything she's tackled before.

The actress and filmmaker shared some insights about their project on her Instagram on Wednesday. It's a biopic, yet to be titled, based on the life of renowned boxer, Christy Martin. In her post, Sweeney shared that she's been diving deep into training to bring Martin's story to life.

She posted two photos of herself on set, sporting a red muscle tee that highlighted her grueling workout routine and a 90s-inspired curly hairstyle.

In her caption, Sweeney praised Martin, who's often hailed as the most successful female boxer and a pioneer in promoting women's inclusion in the sport, as "a true champion who battled both inside and outside the ring."

She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to share Martin's powerful story, stating, "Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope."

As per Deadline, the film will be helmed by director David Michôd and will chart Martin's ascent to fame in the 90s, making her the most recognized female boxer after she became the first woman to sign with Don King.

Post her 2012 retirement from boxing, Martin established Christy's Champs, an organization designed to aid victims of domestic abuse.

Sweeney, famously known for her role as Cassie in HBO's "Euphoria" and her stint in "The White Lotus's" first season, has since ventured into big-screen projects like the 2023 rom-com "Anyone But You" and the horror flick "Immaculate."

Playing a character like Martin will further enrich Sweeney's acting repertoire.

Speaking to Deadline in May, Sweeney spoke about her excitement to embody Martin, saying "Christy's story illuminates her remarkable rise to the top while pulling back the curtain on the challenges of fame." She added, "I'm driven to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and refused to let it crush her. It's both powerful and emotional."

The biopic is expected to provide an entertaining exploration of Martin's life, highlighting her triumphs and challenges in the boxing world and beyond. After wrapping up her role in "Anyone But You," Sweeney is eager to keep audience engagement high, with her portrayal of the inspiring Christy Martin.

