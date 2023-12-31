Turn of the year - Sydney prepares giant fireworks display - with AI for the first time

In Sydney, Australia, preparations are in full swing for the New Year's Eve party and spectacular fireworks display. At the turn of the year (2 pm CET), a mega light show will once again light up the sky against the world-famous backdrop of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. According to the organizers, more than 13,500 fireworks with all kinds of elaborate special effects will be set off in the harbour district alone. In addition, for the first time ever, there will be light projections generated by artificial intelligence - which will cause neither air nor noise pollution.

One million onlookers are expected in the metropolis on the east coast, including visitors from Germany and other European countries. Around a billion other people around the world will traditionally be watching on their screens.

On Sunday morning, many secured a spot at Mrs Macquaries Point in the Royal Botanic Gardens in order to have the best view of the spectacle in the evening, as reported by the 9News channel. They can also marvel at light projections on iconic buildings, especially on the sail roofs of the Opera House, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

Indigenous people hold traditional welcome ceremony

Sydney is always one of the first major cities in the world to ring in the New Year. At 9 pm local time (11 am CET), the first big fireworks display is set off over the harbor, followed by a huge twelve-minute display at midnight. Under the name "Calling Country", there will be music, dance and art by indigenous Australians in addition to the lights. A traditional Aboriginal welcome ceremony will also be held beforehand.

Around 2000 additional police officers will be deployed to ensure security. The City of Sydney has asked people to leave their cars at home and travel by public transport instead.

