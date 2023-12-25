Weather - Switzerland: Warmest Christmas Eve for over 100 years

On Christmas Eve, many measuring stations in the south of Switzerland recorded higher temperatures than ever before. Some of the stations have been in operation for more than 100 years, as reported by SRF Meteo. These include the Lugano station in the canton of Ticino on the border with Italy. According to Meteo Switzerland, 17.1 degrees were measured there on Christmas Eve. There had even been a December record there on December 23, with 21.3 degrees. According to SRF Meteo, the previous record was set on December 5, 1931, when it was slightly warmer.

According to this information, there were also record temperatures on Christmas Eve in the canton of Graubünden, for example in Poschiavo at 15.6 degrees. At the Ofen Pass at an altitude of more than 2100 meters, 8.9 degrees were measured.

The pattern of Christmas thaw weather is common, reported SRF Meteo. When the polar night begins in Scandinavia at the end of November, a cold high forms and icy air often flows into Central Europe from the north. Because some of the cold air flows into the rather warm Atlantic, low-pressure areas form, which often lead to a thaw and significantly milder temperatures shortly before Christmas.

