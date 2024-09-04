Switzerland extends defensive shelter for Ukrainians by a minimum of 1.5 years

Switzerland has granted Ukrainian refugees a protective status until at least March 4, 2026. Experts believe the situation in Ukraine will not change anytime soon. In March 2022, Switzerland provided Ukrainian refugees with a temporary "S" protection status, which shields those in danger as long as they are exposed to a severe general threat.

23:03 Belgorod Reports Three Fatalities in Ukrainian Attack

Three lives have been lost due to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, as reported by locals. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated that the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was repeatedly bombarded by the Ukrainian forces. Three civilians perished, and two more were injured in the attack. The border region of Belgorod has been a frequent target for Ukrainian aerial and drone assaults.

22:09 Ukrainian MP Accuses Russia of Attacking Schools

Ukrainian politician Roman Hryshchuk alleges that Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian educational institutions as the new school year commences. Hryshchuk, an education committee member in parliament, claims that this is an intentional campaign to intimidate Ukrainians. Over the past three days, at least 12 educational institutions, including a military academy, an aviation academy, a university, and schools across Ukraine, have reportedly been damaged by Russian attacks, resulting in numerous casualties.

21:36 ISW: Putin Believes He Can Subjugate Ukraine

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) maintain that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he can subjugate Ukraine. Despite the Ukrainian military's advance into Russian territory in the Kursk region, Putin's strategy remains unchanged, according to ISW. Although the offensive appears to have hindered Russian military operations at an operational level, it has likely not prompted a change in Putin's overall strategy. Putin asserts that Russia can achieve its goals by adhering to a policy of attrition and outlasting Western support. Consequently, Putin is not prepared for negotiations that do not lead to Ukraine's capitulation and the West's submission to his demands.

21:03 EU Aspirant Serbia Supports Putin

During a meeting on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin. Putin mentioned that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was also invited to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Vulin emphasized that Serbia is both a "partner of Russia" and a strategic ally. Serbia, therefore, "is under immense pressure." However, President Vucic's administration "will never join NATO, never impose sanctions against Russia, and never condone" actions against Russia from Serbian territory. Despite Serbia's ambitions to join the EU, it maintains good relations with Russia.

20:29 Multitudes Flee Pokrowsk

Thousands more inhabitants are abandoning the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrowsk, situated approximately ten kilometers from the front line. Within a month, over 20,000 people have evacuated the city, as per the Donetsk region governor, Vadym Fillaschkin, cited by Interfax Ukraine in a broadcast. Around 26,000 people remain in Pokrowsk, including more than 1,000 children. Prior to the conflict, Pokrowsk had about 65,000 inhabitants. Pokrowsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. For months, the Ukrainian forces have been retreating from a Russian offensive in the region. Recently, pro-Russian military bloggers reported that Russian troops have entered the towns of Selydowe and Ukrainsk and are engaged in combat there.

19:55 US Blames Russia for meddling in Presidential Election

The US has accused Russia of attempting to manipulate the upcoming presidential election by disseminating targeted misinformation. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Russia's state-controlled media has exploited unsuspecting influencers in the United States to spread its disinformation campaign. The US has imposed sanctions, filed criminal charges, and taken control of internet domains in retaliation. According to the US Treasury Department, these penalties impact ten individuals and two organizations, including representatives of the state-owned Russian broadcaster RT, hackers, and a non-governmental organization linked to the Kremlin. The US claims that these entities have employed artificial intelligence to orchestrate disinformation campaigns directed at the American election. Read more here.

19:47 Lithuania Confronts Russian Diplomat

Lithuania has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy in Vilnius to express its dissatisfaction with the heavy Russian bombardments of Ukrainian civilian targets. During the meeting, the diplomat was admonished for the intensified shelling of schools, hospitals, and residential areas in Ukraine. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry voiced its outrage over the use of rockets and explosives to destroy these critical infrastructure and deliberately target innocent civilians, disregarding international humanitarian law. At least seven lives have been lost, and 38 individuals have been injured in Russian air strikes on Lviv. Previously, over 50 people were killed, and about 270 were injured in an attack on the city of Poltava.

Animal rights groups have filed a complaint following the demise of a suspected Russian spy whale in Norway. The deceased beluga whale bore numerous gunshot wounds, as stated by organizations such as One Whale and Noah. The police department involved will look into whether there exists sufficient evidence to launch an investigation. In 2019, the whale was discovered near Russian waters, carrying a tiny camera mount and the inscription "Equipment from St. Petersburg" on its body. This sparked speculation that it could perhaps be a Russian secret agent whale. Another hypothesis proposed that it had at one point served as a sort of therapeutic whale in Russia. On a Saturday, the marine creature was discovered lifeless in a bay near Stavanger.

18:58 Enhancing Appeal of German Defense Force Through Incentives

The cabinet has welcomed the "Transforming Times Act," an initiative aimed at boosting the appeal of serving in the German Armed Forces. This includes more flexible work hour rules and financial incentives, like for temporary assignments. A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defense noted, "Our goal isn't just to keep skilled personnel within our ranks but also to recruit new ones." For the Lithuania Brigade, which reinforces NATO's eastern defense against Russia, these incentives will also apply. They aim to facilitate decision-making regarding relocation or return, particularly for family matters, to and from Lithuania. The ministry could only provide a rough estimate of the additional costs. The Lithuania Brigade has been allocated 40 million euros for 2025, 90 million euros for 2026, and 145 million euros for 2027. The Bundestag will vote on this legislation in November.

18:27 Distressing Sounds Heard by Lviv Resident

Russian military action in Lviv has resulted in deaths, shock, and destruction. A 27-year-old resident, Yelizaveta, reported hearing "horrifying and inhumane" screeches. An AFP journalist witnessed charred vehicles and debris scattered throughout the city center. According to Ukrainian authorities, seven people lost their lives and 53 sustained injuries in Lviv. More than 50 buildings, including two medical facilities and two schools, were damaged in the historic city center, as per the Ministry of Education and Science.

18:09 United States Likely to Charge Russia with Election Meddling

The United States is set to accuse Russia of meddling in the current electoral campaign later today, according to media reports. The allegations will focus on employing digital platforms to disseminate misinformation to US voters, CNN reports, citing sources. The accusations will primarily target the Russian state-controlled media outlet RT. The US Department of Justice had previously warned about Russia posing a threat to the November 5 elections.

17:35 Forest Fire in Chernobyl's Radioactive Exclusion Zone

A forest fire has broken out in the radioactive exclusion zone surrounding the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Approximately 20 hectares are burning, as per the governor of the Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko. Nevertheless, the radioactive background radiation remains within acceptable limits. Over 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, have been deployed and have managed to contain the flames. The cause of the fire remains undisclosed. The increased fire risk in the northern Ukrainian Kyiv region is due to high temperatures and an extended drought.

17:07 Fatalities and Wounds at Market in Donetsk: Accusations Flying Between Sides

Reports of casualties and injuries are surfacing from the Russian-annexed eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. The occupation authorities claim at least three fatalities and five additional injuries as a result of artillery strikes on a market. Ukrainian forces are accused of shelling the market, resulting in three deaths and a woman's, as well as a public bus's, demise, according to Donetsk People's Republic's leader, Denis Pushilin. Russian state media shares footage and photos of devastated markets. These claims cannot be verified from independent sources. Ukrainian military forces, however, blame the other side for the attack. "They perform everything for the sake of appearances, human life holds no significance to them," the military claims on Telegram.

16:43 Resignations in Kyiv Secured, Deputy May Replace Kuleba

The Ukrainian parliament, as reported by the Chamber of Deputies, has accepted the resignations of four ministers. Dmytro Kuleba's resignation letter has not been submitted. It is anticipated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will nominate a successor later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is considered a strong contender. Despite the impending change, political expert Volodymyr Fesenko does not anticipate significant shifts in Ukraine's foreign policy.

16:21 Thirty Political Prisoners Granted Freedom by Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 30 opposition protesters who were incarcerated. As per the presidential administration, all of them had requested clemency, confessed their wrongdoings, showed remorse, and vowed to live lawfully moving forward. The Interior Ministry will keep tabs on this. These statements cannot be corroborated. The group consists of 23 males and 7 females, majority of whom are mothers of minors. The Russian exiled media "Meduza" alleges that the exiled Belarusian opposition had previously sent lists of critically ill detainees to the Minsk administration through intermediaries. Several prisoners from this list were subsequently pardoned. The opposition in exile welcomes the release but does not view it as an indication of a shift in direction. Political oppression and torture persist in Belarus, asserts opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is widely regarded as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Learn more about this here.

15:55 Airstrike in Lviv Kills Nearly Entire Family

A purported Russian airstrike on Lviv has reportedly claimed the lives of nearly all family members, as claimed by the city. Among the fatalities are a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21, per Mayor Andriy Sadovyi's account. They perished in their own residence. The husband remains alive, but in critical condition, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "In the heart of Europe, Russia orchestrates the deaths of Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are slaughtering our kids, our future," Sadovyi writes.

15:41 Scholz Defends Deployment of US Missiles: "Inaction Would Endanger Peace Here"

Chancellor Scholz critiques the opponents of the deployment of US missiles in Germany. "This is about preserving peace here and preventing conflict," says the SPD politician. "It's merely about deterring possible aggressors." For years, Russia has been stockpiling weapons, particularly missiles, remarks Scholz. President Putin has also breached disarmament agreements such as the INF treaty and set up missiles in Kaliningrad, which is approximately 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Ignoring this situation appropriately would be irresponsible," Scholz adds. "Indeed, inaction would endanger peace here. I shall not permit that." As a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the US and the German government have agreed to station US missiles with a greater range on German soil once more starting in 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD oppose this, viewing it as an arms race that endangers Germany's security. Additional criticism emerges within the SPD. Learn more here.

15:18 Scholz Pledges More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, Scholz declared at the German Armed Forces site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, the remaining units in 2025." Four IRIS-T SLM systems are already in operation in Ukraine, accompanied by a substantial number of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made these remarks during the inauguration of the inaugural IRIS-T air defense system for the German Armed Forces at Todendorf.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Demand Russia's Unconditional Withdrawal

South Korea and New Zealand have condemned Russia's aggression in Ukraine in a joint statement at their first summit in nine years. In a joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and without conditions withdraw from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine." They also criticize the intensified military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. It is "paramount" for countries with shared values like South Korea and New Zealand to demonstrate solidarity, says Yoon, given the persistent challenges posed by autocracies. North Korea, which is largely isolated internationally, has recently bolstered its military ties with Russia.

13:47 German Military Deploys System: How IRIS-T SLM Protects Europe from MissilesIRIS-T SLM is not new in Ukraine. To intercept additional Russian missiles, rather than the present four, ten systems are set to be deployed in the country imminently. A delivery is reportedly imminent, according to security sources. The German military also intends to utilize IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia: Another Village Near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk CapturedRussia asserts to have successfully captured the entire village of Karliwka, situated roughly 30 kilometers from the strategically essential city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the Russian army has "liberated" the village. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian forces have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for several months.

11:59pm Ukraine: Crimea Swarmed with Air Defense SystemsThe Russian occupiers of Crimea are utilizing all available resources to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, as per Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short-range and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are being used. Crimea is "crammed with air defense systems," Pletenchuk mentioned, as it holds both practical and symbolic significance for the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Russian President Vladimir Putin, links southern Russia with the unlawfully annexed peninsula and serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Clashes continue around the bridge. Kyiv has consistently declared its ambition to liberate the peninsula, making the bridge a strategic chokepoint.

10:32 Putin Declares Xi's Visit to BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we anticipate Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. Founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the BRICS group now includes South Africa, as well as countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations see themselves as a counterweight to Western states. They will gather for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin hopes to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:00 Russia: Poltava Assault Targeted Soldiers and Foreign Instructors

The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the lethal assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was directed against soldiers and foreign instructors. The aim was a military training center. At this institution, "communication and electronic warfare specialists from various Ukrainian armed forces units, as well as unmanned aerial vehicle operators involved in attacks on civilian objects on Russian Federation territory, are being trained under foreign instructor guidance." The ministry also reported that it had utilized the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Moreover, Russian forces have seized control of two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 individuals were killed in the Poltava attack on Tuesday.

11:24am Baerbock Hails Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid tribute to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Many late-night conversations on night trains, at the G7, on the front lines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," she writes on X. "There are few people I have worked so closely with as I have with you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You put the people of your country above yourself." She wishes Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart all the best - We should meet again when peace and freedom have returned to all of Ukraine."

11:04am Russia to Revise Nuclear DoctrineAccording to the Russian Presidential Administration, the actions of the West are prompting Russia to revise its nuclear doctrine. Russia is facing challenges and threats from the so-called West that necessitate a revision of the doctrine, Russian news agencies quote Presidential Administration spokesman Dmitri Peskov as saying. It is being considered that the Ukraine could employ US long-range weapons in its attacks deep into Russian territory. The government in Kyiv has been pressing the US for some time to allow it to attack targets deep inside Russia using the weapons provided by its allies. "It is obvious that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov told the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has already announced that it will adjust its nuclear doctrine, but has not yet provided details. The guideline provides for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

11:39am Munz: Poltawa Attack Could Backfire on RussiaRussia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltawa with rockets, with reports describing it as one of the most intense air strikes since the start of the war. Russian media, however, is portraying it as a "great success," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be shifting its strategy.

09:21 Governor: "Disastrous Day" for Lviv Region - Casualties IncreaseThe casualties have escalated following Russian aerial strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29). Seven individuals, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, along with other children, were reportedly killed overnight, as per the Lviv region governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, via Telegram. "This is a dreadful day for our region," Koszyzkyj wrote, expressing his deep regret. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five fatalities and over 30 injuries in a post on X, expressing his sympathies towards the families of the deceased.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Steps DownUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced his resignation, according to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. Kuleba's resignation will be discussed at the next plenary session, Stefantschuk wrote on his Facebook page. Several other ministers have also resigned recently (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations are part of a comprehensive overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, according to the leader of the ruling party's faction, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Thursday will then be the day of appointments.

08:03 Zelenskyy: "Individuals Still Buried Under Debris"The Russian missile attack on Poltawa is one of the deadliest single attacks since the conflict's inception, as per President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He stated that individuals are still trapped under the debris and reaffirmed his request for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Issues Grave Warning about Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's SituationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi discuss the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi, scheduled to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, told Reuters that the situation there is "extremely precarious" and the risk of a catastrophe remains. The plant, which fell under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion in February 2022, is currently offline. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both denying the allegations.

07:18 Governor: At Least Two Dead in Lviv AttackMinimum of two individuals have perished and 19 are harmed following Russian aerial strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to Governor Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram (see entries 06:17 and 05:29).

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Further Aid for Frontline RegionsUkraine is seeking additional support for the redevelopment of its agricultural sector and mine clearance, as per the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" newspaper, based on a response from the German government to a query from the Union. This includes a funding program for agricultural areas near the frontline, with the German government being asked to examine possible assistance. A safety allowance for employees would be necessary, and Ukraine has also requested a review of a program for the delivery of generators funded by the Ministry of Agriculture that could be extended. Furthermore, Ukraine has requested assistance with mine clearance in areas near the frontline, where the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already involved in a project for mine detection and clearance.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire After Russian Shahed Drone Strike on LvivA fire has erupted near Lviv's main railway station following Russian air strikes on the city in northwestern Ukraine, according to Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram. Two school buildings were also damaged, with many windows broken and glass scattered on the streets. Kozytskyi reports that several Shahed drones were used in the Russian air strike. Air defense and emergency services are on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, as per Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were hurt. Lviv, situated in western Ukraine close to the Polish border, has been hit multiple times since the war's commencement despite being located far from the eastern frontline.

05:29 Second Wave of Aerial Strikes Hits Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv experiences a second wave of Russian aerial strikes. Air defense is actively engaged. Witnesses report numerous explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, indicating the deployment of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the army reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv close to the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is in air alert, as the Ukrainian air force announces via Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace in response to Russian aerial strikes and long-range activities, according to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Pledges New Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

Following the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden promises to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I condemn this abominable attack in the most severe terms," Biden said. The United States will continue to support Ukraine militarily, including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the country requires to safeguard its borders." Zelenskyy had renewed his demand to his western allies following the attack, which resulted in at least 51 casualties, to quickly supply Ukraine with new air defense systems and authorize the use of long-range weapons previously supplied for strikes on Russian territory.

02:52 Fresh Drone Assault on Kyiv

Russia carries out another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian defense forces are fighting back against the attacks on the city's outskirts, as per the Ukrainian military's update on Telegram. Yet, details regarding the number of drones used and potential damages are yet to be revealed. This nighttime attack is part of a sequence of Russian aerial attacks on Kyiv, which have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyj: Eager to Maintain Kursk Indefinitely

Ukraine desires to perpetually control the occupied territories in the Russian Kursk region, as claimed by President Selenskyj in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. He highlights that the occupation of these territories is instrumental to their "victory plan." In general, Ukraine does not require any Russian territory, Selenskyj adds, without mentioning any intention to acquire additional Russian territories. The Kursk operation was kept under wraps, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Multiple Ukrainian Ministers Step Down

Four ministers, including Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, resign ahead of a cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. Their move to new high-ranking positions remains unclear. "As promised, significant government changes are on the horizon this week," explains David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "We'll have a wave of dismissals tomorrow, followed by appointments the next day," Arakhamia announces, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Post Rocket Attack on Poltava: Zelensky Urges Long-Range Weapon AuthorizationAfter the deadly Russian rocket strike on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for permission to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks would cease to exist if we can destroy the launching sites of the aggressors, Russian military airfields, and their logistics," Zelensky says in his daily video address. He reports that the death toll in Poltava has risen to 51 and the number of injured to 271, with many still trapped under the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Ousts Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, according to a decree on the president's website. Similarly, the parliament speaker announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration. Several other ministers have already tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky explains that these changes are necessary to strengthen the government. "The autumn will be truly significant. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Correspondent in Poltava: "Residents Described a Terrifying Incident"Ukraine reports one of its heaviest air raids of the war. Many lives have been lost, and several are injured. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma is on the spot and shares the "tense" atmosphere and the residents' experiences during the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of POW ExecutionsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of executing more captive soldiers. Investigations have been initiated into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the office reported on its Telegram channel. According to the information available, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The invaders forced them to lie prone on the ground and shot them immediately in the back," the office writes, citing videos circulating online.

