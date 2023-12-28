Swiss to vote on import bans for foie gras and fur

In Switzerland, the fattening of ducks and geese and the production of foie gras have been banned for more than 40 years, but their import has not. Foie gras is a popular dish at Christmas time, especially in the French-speaking part of Switzerland. The initiative "Yes to an import ban on foie gras" now wants to change the Swiss constitution by referendum in order to enforce an import ban.

The Swiss parliament only voted against a ban on the import of foie gras in September. In future, manufacturers will instead have to provide information about their production conditions on the packaging. According to MEPs, a strict import ban could lead to people traveling to France to buy foie gras and thus harm Swiss traders.

With 200,000 kilograms of foie gras imported every year, Switzerland is one of the main importers of foie gras, the animal rights activists criticized. Every year, 400,000 ducks and 12,000 geese are killed for the Swiss market alone. It is unacceptable "that Swiss producers are banned from producing foie gras under threat of punishment, but that it can be produced and imported by foreign producers".

According to the second initiative "Yes to an import ban on cruelly produced fur products", 350 tons of fur are imported into Switzerland every year. Around 1.5 million animals would have to be slaughtered for this. More than half of the imported fur comes from China, where the animals are subjected to "terrible conditions of detention and killing" and are sometimes skinned while still alive.

Source: www.stern.de