District of Groß-Gerau - Swine fever detected in domestic pigs in Hesse

For the first time, African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in a domestic pig in Hessen. A farm with nine pigs in Biebesheim am Rhein (Gross-Gerau district) is affected, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. "During an inspection, a blood sample was taken from an animal showing symptoms at the farm. The Hessian State Labor confirmed the suspicion," it was stated. Subsequently, the animals were killed under veterinary supervision.

According to the ministry, a so-called protection zone with a radius of three kilometers and a surveillance zone with a ten-kilometer radius have been set up around the farm. In these areas, there are strict restrictions on the trade of pigs and pig products, as well as slaughtering.

Approximately 3,500 pigs in Hessen are in the protection zone.

Guinea pig manure, bedding, and used straw may not be taken out of the zone. This area also extends to Rhineland-Palatinate. Within this area, there are reportedly around 3,500 pigs on the Hessian side.

The first ASF case in Hessen was discovered in mid-June in a wild boar in the Gross-Gerau district. Authorities established a restriction zone in response. Within the so-called restricted zone, certain restrictions apply to the public, such as a leash law for dogs, but also for hunting and agriculture. So far, 15 positive cases have been discovered during necropsies in the zone.

ASF is roughly harmless to humans

ASF is a viral disease that is transmitted to humans through contact with the blood or carcasses of infected animals. Transmission is also possible if pigs consume contaminated food waste containing infected meat products. The virus can survive in sausages and ham for many months. The virus is harmless to humans but is almost always fatal in pigs. There is no vaccine against ASF.

