- Swindlers exploit phone systems to pilfer €130,000

Munich/Bavaria (news agency/local sources) – Deceitful callers managed to swindle a staggering 130,000 euros from two ladies in Bavaria via "scare tactics" calls. These scam artists posed as law enforcement officials, coercing victims to pay a bond to prevent a supposed family member's incarceration, as police details unveil.

As per the police report, the scammers strategically set up public transfer zones for the cash exchange. Consequently, last Thursday afternoon, a 69-year-old resident of Waldkraiburg (Mühldorf district) handed over a substantial amount to one of these collectors. Nearly at the same moment, a 60-year-old woman from Miesbach surrendered a sizeable sum. Investigations continue.

The police are urging the public to be vigilant, as similar scams involving "other" deceitful callers might target individuals in the future. Despite the significant losses, both victims remain hopeful that their "other" family members will not face any legal trouble.

