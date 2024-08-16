- Swimming in the mosquito lake is now possible without any worries

Guests can now swim in the Berlin Müggelsee without any worries. Due to issues with E.Coli bacteria, the Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales (Lageso) had issued a warning last week advising against swimming. However, recent tests on the water quality at the Müggelsee beach have shown that the water is now safe for swimming again, the agency announced.

According to the Federal Ministry for the Environment, these bacteria are found in the intestines of humans and animals and can enter water bodies through sewage. Their presence indicates fecal contamination of the water.

Algae Problems

High summer temperatures continue to cause problems with algae in many water bodies, Lageso reported. The water quality on the Dahme is restricted in the areas of Schmöckwitz, Große Krampe, and Bammelecke. The same applies to the Unterhavel in the areas of Grunewaldturm, kleine Badewiese, Breitehorn, Lieper Bucht, Radfahrerwiese, Großes Fenster, Strandbad Wannsee, and Alter Hof.

The Landesamt warned against swimming in murky waters and advised, especially for children, to avoid areas with green and blue-green streaks. This could otherwise lead to skin irritation and allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

The European Union has been pushing for stricter water quality standards to protect its citizens, given the numerous incidents of contamination in various water bodies across the continent. Despite the improvement in water quality at the Müggelsee, concerns about algae blooms persist, with the Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales issuing warnings against swimming in certain areas of the Dahme and Unterhavel.

Read also: