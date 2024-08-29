- Swimming attire chosen for the aquatic award ceremony

What's my outfit today? Crown Princess Victoria (47) had the perfect ensemble for her appearance at a sustainability award ceremony in Stockholm on Wednesday. As she graced the Junior Water Prize ceremony at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, the Swedish royalty looked radiant in her sea-green attire. The event celebrated young individuals with a passion for water and environmental issues.

Victoria's ocean-inspired ensemble

Victoria turned heads in her captivating cocktail dress, embellished with a pattern reminiscent of the ocean, a flowing skirt, a high neckline, and a defined waist. She teamed it with matching green heels and a clutch purse.

The proud mother of two kept her accessories minimal yet classy, finishing her look with green gemstone earrings and a sophisticated bracelet. Her makeup was natural, and she wore her hair pulled back into a neat bun.

Before handing out some of the awards, Victoria posed confidently with the event's officials for the camera.

Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Crown Princess Victoria serves as the patron for the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, an international competition open to participants worldwide. Each year, thousands of young people participate, hoping to claim the $15,000 prize, a stunning blue crystal sculpture, a diploma, and a trip to Stockholm. They compete in national competitions to represent their country in the international finals during World Water Week in Stockholm.

Honoring Raoul Wallenberg

As per the palace's social media post, Victoria also distributed awards in tribute to Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg (1912-1947).

"The Raoul Wallenberg Prize recognizes an individual in Sweden who embodies Raoul Wallenberg's spirit, such as through advocating for equal rights for all," the caption for some photos from both events explains.

For the second award ceremony, Victoria donned a white dress with blue floral prints and voluminous sleeves.

