Swimmer suspended from Olympics for Eiffel Tower photo

Strolling unbothered through Paris: For athletes, this is not easily possible. However, two swimmers embarked on a journey of discovery. One of them paid the price with their athletic success.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Unsanctioned Visit to Eiffel Tower During Paris Olympics Lands Two Brazilian Athletes in Hot Water

An unsanctioned visit to the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics has resulted in consequences for two Brazilian athletes. Swimmer Ana Viera was expelled from her country's Olympic delegation and must return home, according to the Brazilian Olympic Committee. Swimmer Gabriel Santos received a warning. Both had left the Olympic village without permission.

"The COB, in agreement with the members of the Technical Committee of the Sport and the Brazilian Swimming Federation, decided to punish the two athletes for this," the statement read.

Swimmers' Paris Trip Exposed on Social Media

Viera was reportedly "disrespectful and aggressive" in her response to the decision and challenged it. Consequently, she was expelled from the Olympic team, while Santos got off with a warning.

"We are not here for leisure or vacation," said the head of the Brazilian swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka. "We are here to work for Brazil, for the more than 200 million taxpayers who support us." Brazilian media reports suggest the couple visited the Eiffel Tower together and posted photos on social media, which alerted officials in the Brazilian team to the unauthorized trip.

Despite their unauthorized visit to the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics, resulting in disciplinary actions for Swimmer Ana Viera and Gabriel Santos, the incident gained attention when photos of their trip were shared on social media. The Brazilian swimming team's head, Gustavo Otsuka, emphasized that their primary focus in Paris should have been representing Brazil and their supporters.

