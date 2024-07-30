Tourism with consequences - Swimmer suspended from Olympics for Eiffel Tower photo

Unauthorized Visit to the Eiffel Tower During the Olympics in Paris Results in Consequences for Two Brazilian Athletes

An unapproved visit to the Eiffel Tower during the Olympics in Paris has resulted in consequences for two Brazilian athletes. Swimmer Ana Viera was expelled from her country's Olympic delegation and must return home, as announced by the Brazilian Olympic Committee. Swimmer Gabriel Santos received a warning. Both had left the Olympic Village without permission.

"The COB, in agreement with the members of the Technical Committee of the Sport and the Brazilian Swimming Federation, decided to punish the two athletes for this," the statement read.

Swimmers Revealed Their Visit on Social Media

Viera was reportedly "disrespectful and aggressive" in her reaction to the decision and challenged it. Consequently, she was completely expelled from the Olympic team, while Santos got off with a warning.

"We are not here for pleasure or vacation," said the head of the Brazilian swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka. "We are here to work for Brazil, for the more than 200 million taxpayers who support us." According to Brazilian media reports, the couple visited the Eiffel Tower together and published photos of it on social media, which is how the Brazilian team officials became aware of the unauthorized trip.

The Eiffel Tower was the destination of the unauthorized trip taken by Swimmer Ana Viera and Gabriel Santos during the Olympics in Paris. Despite publishing photos of their visit on social media, their actions resulted in consequences for both athletes.

Read also: