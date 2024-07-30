Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe Eiffel Tower

Swimmer suspended from Olympics for Eiffel Tower photo

Strolling Through Paris Without a Care: For Athletes Like Ana Vieira, This Is Not an Easy Feat. The Brazilian Swimmer Went On a Discovery Tour Anyway - With Consequences.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
An expedition by Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira to visit attractions during the Paris Olympics did...
An expedition by Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira to visit attractions during the Paris Olympics did not please the Brazilian federation

Tourism with consequences - Swimmer suspended from Olympics for Eiffel Tower photo

Unauthorized Visit to the Eiffel Tower During the Olympics in Paris Results in Consequences for Two Brazilian Athletes

An unapproved visit to the Eiffel Tower during the Olympics in Paris has resulted in consequences for two Brazilian athletes. Swimmer Ana Viera was expelled from her country's Olympic delegation and must return home, as announced by the Brazilian Olympic Committee. Swimmer Gabriel Santos received a warning. Both had left the Olympic Village without permission.

"The COB, in agreement with the members of the Technical Committee of the Sport and the Brazilian Swimming Federation, decided to punish the two athletes for this," the statement read.

Swimmers Revealed Their Visit on Social Media

Viera was reportedly "disrespectful and aggressive" in her reaction to the decision and challenged it. Consequently, she was completely expelled from the Olympic team, while Santos got off with a warning.

"We are not here for pleasure or vacation," said the head of the Brazilian swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka. "We are here to work for Brazil, for the more than 200 million taxpayers who support us." According to Brazilian media reports, the couple visited the Eiffel Tower together and published photos of it on social media, which is how the Brazilian team officials became aware of the unauthorized trip.

The Eiffel Tower was the destination of the unauthorized trip taken by Swimmer Ana Viera and Gabriel Santos during the Olympics in Paris. Despite publishing photos of their visit on social media, their actions resulted in consequences for both athletes.

Read also:

Comments

Related

There were also bottles, but for the organisers of Tomorrowland festival, the single-use cups were...
Panorama

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine Large festivals generate a lot of waste. In Belgium, authorities are trying to limit this damage by banning the use of disposable cups at events since this year. However, the organizers of the techno event "Tomorrowland" seem to be ignoring this rule,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
The Regional Court of Frankenthal found the man guilty of an instance of manslaughter.
Panorama

57-year-old man convicted of killing father

57-year-old man convicted of killing father In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a man strangled his 88-year-old father and nearly decapitated him. According to a report, the victim did not suffer "pain far beyond what is necessary for killing." The perpetrator must now serve time in prison. The Regional

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest