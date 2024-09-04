- Swiftsupporter's Dismissal Over Incorrect Taylor Swift Inquiry: RTL Offers Apologies

University student Laura Harbig from Munich was out of her lifelines when German game show host Günther Jauch posed the 32,000-euro query on a Tuesday night: Who was the most searched "International Personality" in the German category of 2023, surpassing US pop sensation Taylor Swift? The options were A: Margot Robbie, B: Queen Camilla, C: Elon Musk, or D: Harry Kane.

The young lady, a devoted Swiftie, found it difficult to accept that Margot Robbie had garnered more searches due to the "Barbie" movie. Eventually, she opted for Elon Musk, reasoning that his Twitter platform takeover (now X) might have impacted the Germans' search habits, as she'd heard on a podcast. However, there was a catch – the podcast was Swedish.

Unfortunately, her pick was incorrect, and neither was the actual answer, which was revealed to be Harry Kane, who saw a surge in searches following his transfer to Bayern Munich, as per the show's resolution. Regrettably, this wasn't the case either.

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" admits error

In a press release from RTL on Wednesday, the show acknowledged the error, stating, "After a comprehensive review, we have determined that none of the four options presented to Laura Harbig is the correct answer. Taylor Swift was, in fact, the most searched 'International Personality' in Germany during 2023."

The team expressed their regret, assuring Harbig that she would be given a second opportunity to compete during the upcoming 3-million-euro week of the show. They apologized for any confusion caused and promised updates on the airdate as they became available.

Catch the video above as Günther Jauch remains astonished: His 81-year-old competitor discloses her active participation on Tinder. Who is she seeking out?

The Commision at RTL reviewed the situation and found out that none of the given options were correct in the game show question. The Commission released a statement, confirming that Taylor Swift was indeed the most searched "International Personality" in the German category of 2023.

Laura Harbig, the contestant, will be given a second chance to compete during the upcoming 3-million-euro week of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" due to the Commission's error.

Read also: