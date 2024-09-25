Swiftly restoring the physical structure to its original position

If you closely examine your reflection in the mirror, you might notice that one shoulder appears slightly higher than the other. This is a common issue among numerous individuals, as noted by physiotherapist Alexander Srokovskyi from Baden-Baden.

Over an extended period, this imbalance can lead to issues, resulting in tension and pain. Srokovskyi emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue proactively before it escalates. But how can this be achieved?

In your view, why is it essential to maintain proper body posture?

Alexander Srokovskyi: Any misalignment, no matter how small, implies that one side of the body experiences more strain than the other. The body is out of balance. We tend to utilize the structures on one side of the body more vigorously.

For instance, if the left shoulder blade is slightly elevated compared to the right, there is an increased tension between the shoulder blades. This can result in tension in the left shoulder area.

Such an unbalanced posture can cause a variety of minor symptoms. For example, you might perceive a popping sound in the same spot every time you stand up in the morning.

Many individuals ignore this or say, "A bit off is normal." However, I encourage taking it seriously and considering it in your exercise routine and through good posture discipline.

Keyword: Posture discipline: What can you do?

These so-called imbalances often arise from day-to-day activities. A good example is driving a car. The left arm reaches for the steering wheel and is at a higher position, while the right hand is lower when shifting gears.

Or at the office: The screen is usually slightly to the right or left. Most individuals experience leaning more towards one side when sitting at a desk. But it's not just desk jobs that experience imbalances; a cashier, for example, must repeatedly make the same monotonous movement, pulling products in the same direction across the counter.

So, if possible, try to adjust certain aspects in your daily life that you can engage with on both sides. For instance, move your desk so that you also turn your head in the opposite direction occasionally. You don't have to do this every day, a weekly or bi-weekly routine is sufficient. It's best to set a reminder or alarm.

And while driving, pay attention to using your right arm more frequently, perhaps even placing it on the steering wheel to create balance.

Do you have an example of an exercise that can counteract this?

If your left shoulder is higher, which is common among many people: Sit on a chair. Keep your right leg on the ground, extend your left leg and place it on another chair. Pull your toes towards you.

Now, stretch out your left arm in front of you and spread your fingers wide. Then, with your right hand, encircle your left wrist, forming a kind of clock face with your hand. Keep your left hand's fingers spread and move your arm to the left and up. Observe your arm and attempt to bring your upper body forward and pull the left shoulder blade down.

Then, release the tension, lower your arm, and repeat the exercise, holding for three seconds each time. If I have tension in my shoulder blade, this is the perfect exercise for it.

Important: You must also perform this exercise on the other side, otherwise, you'll create the next imbalance. But on the other side, do it about 20 percent less. If you've done the exercise seven times on the first side, do it five times on the other.

Alexander Srokovskyi spoke with Ricarda Dieckmann, dpa

Maintaining proper posture can prevent and alleviate issues related to tension and pain, as mentioned by physiotherapist Alexander Srokovskyi. Prolonged imbalances in posture can lead to discomfort and even require medical attention, such as physical therapy.

For instance, if you consistently favor one side of your body in daily activities, it may result in pain and discomfort in that area over time. Srokovskyi suggests incorporating exercises and adjusting daily habits to promote balance and prevent the development of further imbalances.

Read also: