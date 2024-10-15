Swift and Kelce are locking lips.

During a night out at the Big Apple's Yankee Stadium, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were caught locking lips and displaying some affectionate public displays of affection (PDA). Surprisingly, it wasn't a football match, but a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians that stole their attention.

As seen in photographs, Swift and Kelce, both dressed in dark jackets and hats, made their way to the Yankee Stadium tribune, sharing the experience as they watched the game. The singer even planted a sweet kiss on her NFL star beau's cheek at one point.

According to sources, Swift and Kelce visited New York for a weekend getaway, ending their trip at the Major League Baseball game. They were reportedly accompanied by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on their initial outing, marking a double date.

The romantic interest between Swift, the renowned pop star, and Kelce, a football player for the Kansas City Chiefs, went public last year. The couple first made headlines in September 2023 when Swift began attending some of Kelce's NFL games. Their relationship was officially confirmed when they were spotted together in public for the first time in October.

Taylor Swift's Good Luck Charm

Swift has a knack for boosting Kelce’s football game performance. She attended an impressive 13 games last season and was present when his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lifted the Super Bowl trophy. Swift shared a celebratory kiss with Kelce on the field as they basked in the victory triumph.

Most notably, Swift supported her boyfriend during the Chiefs' away game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on October 7. Her presence seemingly brought luck, helping the team to emerge victorious over the New Orleans Saints.

Reciprocating the affection, Kelce has been a loyal attendee at several of Swift's concerts, even going as far as joining her on stage during her "The Eras" tour in London.

Swift's love for music also extended to the stadium, as she was seen swaying to the tunes played during the breaks in the baseball game. The pair's shared love for music often brought them closer, with Kelce even singing along to some of Swift's hits during their private moments.

During their visit to New York, the couple also attended a live music concert, further strengthening their bond over their shared love for Music.

