Queen Silvia of Sweden turns 80 - Sweet celebration with her grandchildren

Queen Silvia (80) of Sweden celebrates her 80th birthday on December 23. On Saturday, the royal family shared some pictures on Instagram showing the Queen together with her eight grandchildren.

Party in a private circle

"Before the birthday, the grandchildren surprise the Queen with a cake party," it says under the first post. Another video provides a closer look at the party with the grandchildren. "Happy 80th birthday, Grandma!" reads the Instagram reel on behalf of the children.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden (41) also wished her mother and "Mormor" a happy birthday and also shared a picture on her Instagram account. The 80-year-old's birthday is celebrated more than royally: A magnificent pink birthday cake and party hats sweeten the royal family's day.

Queen Silvia is a family person

An even bigger party is not planned for her milestone birthday. Even in the past, the Queen only enjoyed her special day in the company of her family. Her grandchildren in particular bring the family man great joy: " Grandchildren are the dessert in life that you can simply enjoy," she once told the Swedish newspaper "Aftonbladet". She tries to spend as much time with them as possible. So it's no wonder that she also wants to celebrate this special occasion together with the children.

