- Swedish festival in Wismar

Wismar, the Hanseatic city, commemorates its long-standing Swedish affiliation with a blend of historical spectacle, music, and vibrant market activities. The annual Sweden Festival, which draws thousands of visitors to the UNESCO World Heritage site each August, will be officially inaugurated on Friday afternoon (4:00 PM). Several stages will host cultural programs and concerts, some featuring Swedish artists. The market will transform into a historical military camp. Highlights are expected to include the parade with participants in traditional Swedish military attire on Sunday, as well as a Kubb tournament and a grand fireworks display.

Following the Thirty Years' War in 1648, the Mecklenburg Hanseatic city of Wismar, along with nearby island Poel and several surrounding districts, fell under Swedish rule. In 1803, the city and its surroundings were pawned to the Duchy of Mecklenburg and finally transferred a century later. This year marks the 23rd edition of the Sweden Festival.

