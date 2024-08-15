Sweden reports first infection with new, more contagious variant of the Mpox virus

In Sweden, there is the first confirmed case of the new Mpox variant, Clade I, outside the African continent, according to Swedish government reports. Swedish Minister for Social Affairs, Jakob Forssmed, announced this during a press conference broadcast on Swedish television. The case was detected in the Stockholm region. "This is, of course, something we take seriously," said Forssmed. The infected person had previously been in Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the highest level of alert due to several Mpox outbreaks in Africa and the emergence of a potentially dangerous new variant. Experts believe that Clade I may be more contagious than previous variants and could cause more severe infection.

According to Olivia Wigzell from the Swedish Public Health Agency, there is no risk that this case will affect the broader population. "The case itself does not currently require any further infection control measures, but we are, of course, monitoring the situation closely," said Wigzell during the press conference with the Minister for Social Affairs.

Mpox was previously known as monkeypox because it was first detected in monkeys. The virus is related to the classic smallpox virus and mainly causes skin rash, but also fever and muscle aches. There are two vaccines available, but not nearly enough doses in Africa.

Infections with Clade I have previously been observed only in Central Africa, including particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The discovery of Mpox in Sweden, specifically the Clade I variant, marks the first instance of this other strain appearing outside of Africa outside the African continent. Despite concerns, Olivia Wigzell from the Swedish Public Health Agency assures that there's no immediate risk to the broader population.

