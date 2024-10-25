Sweden endorses permanent disposal site for 12,000 metric tonnes of nuclear waste

Germany might still need half a century to solve the nuclear waste issue, but Sweden, notably one of the few areas on Earth, has accomplished this feat: The quest for a nuclear waste repository has come to an end. Soon, thousands of tons of nuclear waste will be buried underground, roughly 100 kilometers north of Stockholm - for eternity.

Swedish courts have greenlit the construction of a nuclear waste storage facility. The permit encompasses the subterranean storage of approximately 6,000 containers containing around 12,000 tons of nuclear waste in Forsmark, around 130 kilometers north of Stockholm, as per the court's announcement. The spent fuel rods will be housed there at a depth of 500 meters for up to 100,000 years. Forsmark is home to one of Sweden's three nuclear power plants.

Sweden now joins an exclusive club of nations globally that have managed to tackle the nuclear waste predicament. Finland is the only other country that has found a long-term solution for radioactive waste storage.

Two tons of spent fuel rods will be disposed of in a 25-ton copper-coated canister each. These canisters will then be erected in the tunnels dug to a depth of 500 meters, as per the plans. Bentonite rock will be used to fill these tunnels, acting as a barrier against the release of radioactivity in the event of water ingress or earthquakes.

Six nuclear reactors in operation

The repository may initially operate for 70 years, as per the court's decision. An extension of the permit for operation is possible if the lifespan of the existing reactors is extended. However, the permit only applies to the current nuclear program, which consists of twelve reactors.

Presently, six reactors are active at three nuclear power plants in Sweden. Nevertheless, the center-right government aims to produce substantially more nuclear power in the future. For medium-term nuclear waste storage, a repository in Oskarshamn in southern Sweden is being planned.

The court has given the Swedish nuclear waste disposal company, SKB, the green light to commence construction of the repository, although the decision can still be contested. Critics of the project have raised concerns about the potential escape of radioactive material.

The Swedish nuclear waste disposal company, SKB, has received approval to construct the nuclear waste repository from the Swedish courts. The Commission will oversee the implementation of the project, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and environmental standards.

Finland's experience in managing nuclear waste will undoubtedly serve as a valuable resource for Sweden as they embark on this ambitious project, with both countries now leading the way in tackling the nuclear waste predicament on a global scale.

