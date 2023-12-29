Western Pomerania-Greifswald - Swan stops train traffic on the Wolgaster Bridge

A swan in the track area has briefly paralyzed train and road traffic on the Wolgast Peene Bridge. A dispatcher from Usedomer Bäderbahn noticed the animal on Thursday afternoon and informed the emergency services, as the federal police announced on Friday. The swan was in the immediate vicinity of the track between the crash barrier and the track.

It was finally rescued by a car driver who was also waiting. "A courageous and apparently knowledgeable citizen got out of his car and offered to help the officers," wrote the federal police. And so he finally took the swan off the track and carried it to the end of the bridge on the mainland side. The animal was then released back into the wild there.

Statement from the Federal Police

