Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswolgastanimalsemergenciesfederal policemecklenburg-vorpommernroad trafficcolorfulTrain traffic

Swan stops train traffic on the Wolgaster Bridge

A swan in the track area has briefly paralyzed train and road traffic on the Wolgast Peene Bridge. A dispatcher from Usedomer Bäderbahn noticed the animal on Thursday afternoon and informed the emergency services, as the federal police announced on Friday. The swan was in the immediate vicinity...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
A swan has made itself at home. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A swan has made itself at home. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Western Pomerania-Greifswald - Swan stops train traffic on the Wolgaster Bridge

A swan in the track area has briefly paralyzed train and road traffic on the Wolgast Peene Bridge. A dispatcher from Usedomer Bäderbahn noticed the animal on Thursday afternoon and informed the emergency services, as the federal police announced on Friday. The swan was in the immediate vicinity of the track between the crash barrier and the track.

It was finally rescued by a car driver who was also waiting. "A courageous and apparently knowledgeable citizen got out of his car and offered to help the officers," wrote the federal police. And so he finally took the swan off the track and carried it to the end of the bridge on the mainland side. The animal was then released back into the wild there.

Statement from the Federal Police

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Gazebo burns out: Fireworks found inside

A garden shed in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district has burnt out, probably because unknown persons threw firecrackers inside the shed. A passer-by discovered the fire in Hagenow on Thursday evening and alerted the fire department, police said on Friday. When the emergency services arrived, the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest