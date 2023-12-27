Animals - Swan got a free ride in a patrol car after "crash landing"

A swan was given a free ride in a patrol car on Wednesday after a "crash landing" on the wet roadway of a traffic circle in Bochum. Two officers took the frightened animal to a rescue center for birds of prey and waterfowl in their patrol car. They covered the swan with a uniform jacket, the police reported.

The police suspect that the swan mistook the circular wet roadway for a pond on its approach. It then fell on the road, rolled over several times and remained sitting in the middle of the road in shock. Local residents called the police. Externally, the bird survived the "crash" unharmed, but the experts at the wild bird station in Hattingen will now find out more details.

