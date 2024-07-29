- Sven Bender is new coach in Unterhaching

Former National Player Sven Bender also returns to SpVgg Unterhaching, joining his brother Lars. The third-division football club announced the hiring of the 35-year-old as co-trainer. Bender and his twin brother once played youth football for the Bavarian club. Lars Bender coaches the U17 team.

"It's certainly a testament to our club and the path we've taken that Sven Bender has now also decided to join our project," said club president Manni Schwabl, according to a club statement.

Sven Bender was most recently employed as assistant coach at Champions League finalist Borussia Dortmund. However, his contract ended on June 30 following the coaching change from Edin Terzic to Nuri Sahin.

Sven Bender's return to SpVgg Unterhaching brings him back to the Third League, where he and his brother Lars previously played youth football. With his appointment as co-trainer, he will be working alongside his brother, who currently coaches the U17 team.

Read also: