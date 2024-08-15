Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsGermany

SV Darmstadt 98 has signed new strikers

SV Darmstadt 98 began the 2. Bundesliga with no points. A new French striker is expected to score more goals.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
SV Darmstadt 98 has signed Killian Corredor as a new player.
SV Darmstadt 98 has responded to their poor start in the 2. Bundesliga by signing a new striker. Killian Corredor is joining the relegated Bundesliga side from French second-tier club Rodez AF. The club has not disclosed the duration of the 23-year-old's contract. Corredor scored 19 goals in 44 games across all competitions for Rodez last season.

Darmstadt lost their first two league games and currently sit at the bottom of the table with no points. Under coach Torsten Lieberknecht, the team will face Nord-Regionalliga side FC Teutonia Ottensen in the DFB-Pokal on Sunday (3:30 PM).

Despite their struggles in the 2. Bundesliga, SV Darmstadt 98 is reinforcing their attack by bringing in Killian Corredor from Germany's second-tier side Rodez AF. With his impressive goal-scoring record last season, Corredor could hopefully provide a much-needed boost to Darmstadt's offensive efforts.

