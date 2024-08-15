- SV Darmstadt 98 has signed new strikers

SV Darmstadt 98 has responded to their poor start in the 2. Bundesliga by signing a new striker. Killian Corredor is joining the relegated Bundesliga side from French second-tier club Rodez AF. The club has not disclosed the duration of the 23-year-old's contract. Corredor scored 19 goals in 44 games across all competitions for Rodez last season.

Darmstadt lost their first two league games and currently sit at the bottom of the table with no points. Under coach Torsten Lieberknecht, the team will face Nord-Regionalliga side FC Teutonia Ottensen in the DFB-Pokal on Sunday (3:30 PM).

