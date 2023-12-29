Suzuki SX4 S-Cross impresses at TÜV

The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross is more of an unknown compact SUV. However, the Japanese model is also available with all-wheel drive. And it does well at the TÜV. However, it is not entirely without problems during the main inspections.

The SX4 S-Cross (model JY) is a compact SUV that was available in the Suzuki model range between the end of 2013 and 2021. Somewhat confusing for prospective used car buyers: its predecessor, which was called the SX4, remained in the range as a Classic until 2015 and its successor, which has been available since 2022, is called the S-Cross.

Quality

The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross performs better than the respective average of the vehicles tested in the main TÜV inspections across all years. In addition, the Japanese car has a lower mileage than the average.

However, the compact SUV is not without problems in the main TÜV inspections (HU). The steering joints give cause for criticism from the 2nd HU. Prospective used car buyers should also inspect the lighting system carefully and check for oil leaks.

Body and interior

The SX4 S-Cross measures 4.30 meters in length, which is 16 centimeters more than its predecessor. Passengers sit comfortably thanks to the 2.60 meter wheelbase. The trunk capacity is 430 liters; if the rear seat backrests are folded down, this figure rises to 1269 liters. Compared to the SX4, the SX4 S-Cross looks more grown-up with its more dynamic lines, pronounced wheel arches and striking front section with LED daytime running lights.

The interior is kept simple and the plastics used are plain. Depending on the equipment, chrome-colored applications break up the dark grey plastic ambience. In 2016, the Japanese SUV received a facelift, which can be recognized by a larger radiator grille, among other things.

Engines and drive

The engine range was initially straightforward and consisted of a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 88 kW/120 hp and a 1.6-liter diesel engine, also with 120 hp. Standard fuel consumption is between 5.4 and 5.7 liters. The diesel engine is content with an average of 4.4 liters. Power is transmitted via a manual six-speed gearbox. The SUV was delivered with front-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive available as an alternative.

With the facelift, a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 82 kW/111 hp replaced the 1.6; it achieved a standard consumption of 5 liters. A 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 103 kW/140 hp, which requires 5.4 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers, ranks above it.

Both engines transmitted their power to the front wheels via manual gearboxes, with a six-speed automatic transmission available as an alternative. However, all-wheel drive was only available for the 1.4. In 2020, Suzuki reduced the petrol engine range to a 1.4-liter four-cylinder with 95 kW/129 hp with mild hybrid support, which was available with front-wheel and 4x4 drive. The diesel was removed from the range in 12018.

Equipment and safety

The SX4 S-Cross was offered in the familiar Suzuki equipment lines Club, Comfort and Comfort+. The basic "Club" variant offers air conditioning, cruise control and a Bluetooth hands-free system, while "Comfort" adds LED headlights, for example, and "Comfort+" offers leather seats, emergency brake assist and a panoramic glass sunroof. The range of assistants was clear. The vehicle achieved five stars in the NCAP crash test in 2013.

Conclusion and market

The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross has a lot going for it, including its solid TÜV performance. The sales figures for the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross were very modest compared to the best-selling VW Tiguan. Accordingly, the supply on the used car market is manageable. According to an analysis by mobile.de, around 100 used Suzuki SX4 S-Cross are currently offered for sale on this platform. Prices start at around 10,000 euros for older vehicles.

