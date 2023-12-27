Skip to content
Suspicious package turns out to be Christmas mail

A suspicious package led to a police operation at the Federal Labor Court in Erfurt on Wednesday. The building was temporarily evacuated as a result, the police announced. 22 people had to leave the building.

A police car drives through a city. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
According to the information provided, the package had been noticed during an X-ray. The court then informed the police. Special forces from the State Office of Criminal Investigation arrived with an explosives dog. During the inspection, it finally turned out that the parcel was harmless.

It was Christmas mail, a court spokesperson said on request. According to him, no hearings were scheduled at the BAG on Wednesday.

