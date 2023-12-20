Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsprussia munsterpolice operationborussia dortmundnorth rhine-westphaliadortmund3. leaguetwittersoccergermanypolice

Suspicious object in Dortmund third division stadium

The kick-off of the third division soccer match between Borussia Dortmund II and Preußen Münster has been delayed due to a suspicious object in the stadium, according to the police. Both clubs announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the stadium would remain closed to fans and teams until the...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police operation - Suspicious object in Dortmund third division stadium

The kick-off of the third division soccer match between Borussia Dortmund II and Preußen Münster has been delayed due to a suspicious object in the stadium, according to the police. Both clubs announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the stadium would remain closed to fans and teams until the object had been checked. The police confirmed the case when asked by dpa, but did not give any details.

According to the clubs, the object was found in the guest block of Dortmund's "Rote Erde" stadium, which is located directly next to the BVB Bundesliga stadium. The match was actually scheduled to kick off at 19:00.

Tweet Borussia Dortmund

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public