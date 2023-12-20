Police operation - Suspicious object in Dortmund third division stadium

The kick-off of the third division soccer match between Borussia Dortmund II and Preußen Münster has been delayed due to a suspicious object in the stadium, according to the police. Both clubs announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the stadium would remain closed to fans and teams until the object had been checked. The police confirmed the case when asked by dpa, but did not give any details.

According to the clubs, the object was found in the guest block of Dortmund's "Rote Erde" stadium, which is located directly next to the BVB Bundesliga stadium. The match was actually scheduled to kick off at 19:00.

Source: www.stern.de