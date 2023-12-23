Skip to content
Suspicion of human trafficking: Two arrests after plane stops in France

After an airplane was stopped in France on suspicion of human trafficking, French police questioned two suspects on Friday. The two men arrested were among the passengers, the public prosecutor's office announced in Paris on Friday. The identities of the 303 passengers and cabin crew are...

Airport building in Vatry.

According to information from investigators, there were also minors on board the plane.

The French judiciary had prevented the plane with over 300 people from India on board from continuing its flight at Vatry airport in eastern France. According to the public prosecutor's office, there had been an anonymous tip-off that the people on board could be victims of human trafficking. According to them, the national unit for combating organized crime, Junalco, is leading the investigation.

The plane had made a refueling stop in France on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua. If the suspicions are confirmed, those responsible could face a prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of three million euros.

The plane, which belongs to a Romanian airline, will remain at the airport for the time being, the prefecture announced. A gendarmerie unit is on duty. According to information from investigators, the Indian passengers may have had the aim of traveling illegally from Latin America to the USA or Canada.

In the meantime, the passengers were staying in the airport waiting hall, where they had been given beds. According to the local authorities, they were to remain in the airport overnight.

The alleged lawyer of the Romanian low-cost airline Legend Air, Liliana Bakayoko, told the AFP news agency that the company had done nothing wrong and had committed no crime. The company is "at the disposal of the French authorities". However, the airline would take legal action if the public prosecutor's office brought charges.

