Lower Franconia - Suspicion of arson: man in custody

Following the fire in a terraced house in Werneck, Lower Franconia (district of Schweinfurt), the police are investigating one of the residents. The man is in custody on suspicion of aggravated arson, the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday.

He was brought before a judge on Saturday. According to initial investigations, the suspect is said to have started a fire in the roof truss of the house. Investigations into the background are continuing.

According to the police, the fire on December 27 caused damage in the low six-figure range. No one was injured, but the house was initially no longer habitable. The neighbors, however, were reportedly able to return to their homes.

